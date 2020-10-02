Post-COVID-19 care clinic inaugurated at govt. hospital in Chennai

The facility will assess lung function, check oxygen levels and provide psychiatric counselling

A post-COVID-19 care clinic has been launched at the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate. As part of this, a 16-slice CT scan too has been installed at the hospital at a cost of ₹2 crore.

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar inaugurated the facilities at the hospital on Thursday.

The clinic will comprise the following facilities: automatic Body Mass Index machine; spirometry to assess lung function; a six-minute walk test to detect SPO2 (oxygen saturation) levels; a CT scan; an automated cell counter for blood test; physiotherapy; static cycle and step test to assess the impact of COVID-19 on the heart; ECG; psychiatric counselling; medication and advice for yoga, according to a press release.

The hospital presently has 750 beds, of which 500 have oxygen support.

There are 110 ventilators and 60 high-flow nasal oxygen devices. Till date, over 30,000 persons have been treated as outpatients at the hospital. A total of 19,767 have been admitted for treatment. Of this, 17,988 have been discharged after treatment, accounting for 91% of patients.

In the last six months, 14,178 CT scans were done at the hospital. A total of 5,420 persons were diagnosed with co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension and cardiac diseases. To ensure an uninterrupted supply of oxygen, work to install a new 24-KLD liquid oxygen tank is in progress. A 10-KLD oxygen tank has already been installed at the hospital.

Exhibition held

An exhibition too was held at the hospital, featuring COVID-19 prevention measures, models of RT-PCR test facilities, 108 ambulance service, CT scan and ventilators at the hospital. It also showcased the right way to wear masks, good hand washing techniques and the importance of following physical distancing norms and various other facilities in government hospitals.

P. Umanath, managing director of the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation; R. Narayana Babu, director of medical education; R. Jayanthi, dean of the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate; and M. Ramesh, nodal officer of the hospital, were present.