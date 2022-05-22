Post Centre’s move, OPS urges State government cut VAT on petrol, diesel

Kerala and Rajasthan have announced cut in VAT on fuel, he says

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Sunday urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to cut VAT on petrol by ₹2 per litre and on diesel by ₹4 per litre, following Centre’s move to cut the duties.

In a statement, he welcomed the slew of measures announced by Centre to rein in higher inflation.

Mr. Panneerselvam pointed out that post Centre’s announcement, States like Kerala and Rajasthan had announced cut in VAT on fuel.

As per DMK’s poll promise, there was expectation among public that the State government should take steps to cut VAT on petrol and diesel, he said.

If the State government cut the VAT, the petrol prices would come below ₹100 to ₹99.35 a litre and diesel prices would come down to ₹89.94 per litre, Mr. Panneerselvam pointed out.

“If the State government does not reduce VAT, people will think this is also part of ‘Dravidian’ model,” he added.