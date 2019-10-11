Tamil Nadu

Positive outcome likely from summit, say experts

Discussion held

The informal structure of the summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday and Saturday will deliver outcomes, as there will be flexibility in the discussions, a panel of experts observed on Thursday.

In a discussion organised by SASTRA University and Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF), Srikanth Kondapalli, Professor in Chinese Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, said India may get Chinese investment of 8 billion USD, which may include support for high-speed rail network and Smart City projects in Tamil Nadu. T.C.A. Rangachari, former Ambassador and distinguished fellow, VIF, stressed on the need for India to leverage on its core strengths to reduce trade deficit with China. Arvind Gupta, director, VIF, expressed hope on a positive outcome following the Wuhan summit.

S. Vaidhyasubramaniam, vice-chancellor, SASTRA University, said the civilisational inheritance of the two countries would be a strong binding force.

