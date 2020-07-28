Positive cases witnessing a declining trend in Ramanathapuram: Collector

Ramanathapuram

28 July 2020 00:15 IST

‘Early screening has helped contain COVID-19 spread’

When compared with the end of June and the beginning of July, the rate of positive cases appear to be declining now, said Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Rao said that out of 3,040 cases reported in the district till July 26, 795 were active. The remaining have been discharged. So far, 27,000 tests have been conducted. The number of tests have been enhanced by three times when compared to the number taken in April. The number of fever camps have also increased from 18 to 42, he said.

Early screening has helped contain the spread to a great extent and the State has been insisting that people wear masks, adhere to physical distancing and step out of their dwellings only when essential. So, cooperation of the public was vital to beat the virus, Mr. Rao said.

Remembering Kalam

Marking the fifth death anniversary of A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, the Collector paid tributes at the former President’s memorial in Peikarumbu near Rameswaram. He said as a fitting tribute, the administration was planting saplings across the district’s public offices in association with the Department of Forests and a few non-governmental organisations. The Collector said Kalam was an inspiration to the youth in the country and the ideals he left behind should be taken forward.

On the occasion, 20 members from Kalam’s family visited the memorial, including his grandnephew A.P.J.M.J. Sheik Saleem, and paid their respects. Officials said the memorial, which was dedicated to the nation in 2017 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been visited by 95 lakh people so far.

Waiting hall opened

DIG of Police N.M. Mylvaganan inaugurated a waiting hall for visiting public at the District Police Office in the presence of Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar.

In a brief address, the SP said 1,200 saplings would be planted today across all the police stations, offices of the DSPs and other residential campuses in the district as a mark of respect to Kalam.

Earlier, police officers paid their respects at the Kalam’s memorial.