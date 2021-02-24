Portraits of leaders unveiled in State Assembly

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday unveiled the portraits of freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaram Pillai and former Chief Ministers P. Subbarayan and Omandur P. Ramaswamy Reddiar in the Assembly hall.
Mr. Palaniswami lauded the patriotic qualities and leadership displayed by the leaders.
Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal and Assembly Deputy Speaker Pollachi V. Jayaraman also hailed the personalities.
The Chief Minister also honoured Chidambaram Waleswaran, grandson of Pillai, and Selvi Muruganandham, great-granddaughter of the late leader.
Advocates honoured
He honoured advocate Shivakami Kumaramangalam and Mohan Kumaramangalam (working president of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee), the great-grandchildren of Subbarayan.
He also honoured O.P. Venkatachalapathy, a close relative of Reddiar.
Assembly Secretary K. Srinivasan was present during the event.
Later, Ms. Shivakami told The Hindu: “Our great-grandfather was a true statesman. A man ahead of his time, he fought for equal rights for all — women, Dalits and other disadvantaged communities. We, the Kumaramangalams, hope to continue his legacy of generosity and leadership.”
During the current AIADMK regime, portraits of five late leaders were unveiled in the Assembly hall.
