Portrait of Thyagaraja, once an integral part of Aradhana

Historical significance: In the portrait, Thyagaraja is seated without a tambura, holding a jebamala.

CHENNAI

01 February 2021 02:26 IST

It conjures up the faction-ridden days of the festival at Thiruvaiyaru

As yet another Thyagaraja Aradhana is about to start on Monday, albeit with restrictions, a portrait of the saint-composer that is in the possession of the family of nagaswaram player Tiruveezhimizhalai Subramania Pillai conjures up the faction-ridden days of the festival at Thiruvaiyaru.

In the portrait, Thyagaraja is seated without a tambura. Instead, he holds a jebamala. Every year, this portrait would be taken from Tiruveezhimizhalai to Thiruvaiyaru to be carried in the procession as part of the Aradhna conducted by Periya Katchi. This faction was led by Narasimha Bhagavathar, the elder brother of the Thillaisthanam lineage of Thyagaraja’s disciples.

“So long as my grandfather was alive, he would perform puja in the evening. We are continuing the tradition,” says S. Raghunathan, grandson of Subramania Pillai. Narasimha Bhagavathar and his younger brother Panchu Bhagavathar conducted the festival together between 1904 and 1910, until they fell out.

Advertising

Advertising

“They started organising the festival separately. The faction of Panchu Bhagavathar was known as Chinna Katchi,” says music historian V. Sriram, who has written extensively on the subject.

The portrait was actually in the possession of violin maestro Malaikkottai Govindaswamy Pillai, one of the key leaders of the Periya Katchi. He handed it over to Subramania Pillai in 1931 before his death.

“It was used for pada purappadu [the procession] on the last day of the Aradhana. Govindaswamy Pillai handed over the portrait to Subramania Pillai and his younger brother Natarajasundaram Pillai,” says musicologist B.M. Sundaram.

Besides the portrait, Govindaswamy Pillai gave the thoda, an ornament, gifted to him by the Tiruchi-based jeweller Ragunatha Tawker, Mr. Sriram says.

Several musicians, especially nagaswaram and thavil players, associated themselves with the Periya Katchi, though they were not allowed to perform on the stage.

Mr. Sriram says a faction — Pengal Katchi — emerged after Bangalore Nagarathnamma, who bought the land and constructed the temple for Thyagaraja, entered the scene in 1921. She had the support of the Periya Katchi in the beginning, but organised a separate event when the two factions denied her an opportunity to perform during the festival.

In 1940, ICS officer S.Y. Krishnaswami succeeded in uniting all the factions, which then started using a panchaloka idol of Thyagaraja for the procession.

“Nagarathnamma made multiple prints of the portrait of Thyagaraja without the tambura and distributed it to everyone. I have come across families that have received a copy from her,” says Mr. Sriram.