Portal for MSMEs launched

PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday opened a portal – https:// easybusiness.tn.gov.in/msme – for single window clearance to the MSME sector.

Firms can now get all clearances at one place without visiting various offices, a release said. The MSME portal has been developed to include clearances required from Health Department, clearance needed from the TNEB for low tension power connection and clearances needed from Rural Development Department.

The Chief Minister also launched a portal – http://msmeonline.tn.gov.

in/uyegp – to enable unemployed youth to apply for loans under the Unemployed Youth Employment Generation Programme (UYEGP) scheme and http://www.msmeonline.tn.gov.in/needs to help people apply for loans under the New Entrepreneur Cum Enterprise Development Scheme (Needs).

He also launched various social media initiatives of the Industries department, aimed at creating awareness.

Another release said that Mr. Palaniswami inaugurated various new projects, schemes and buildings of the municipal administration and water supply departments through video conference. The total cost of the projects is ₹57.79 crore.