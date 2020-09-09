Tamil Nadu

Portal for community college admissions

Pondicherry University Community College has introduced a portal for online admissions for the academic year 2020-21.

Gurmeet Singh, Vice Chancellor of Pondicherry University, who launched the portal in the presence of G. Chandrasekaran, Principal (in-charge) of PUCC, lauded the effort to provide a zero-contact admission process during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The date of commencement of online application registration and necessary link will be notified by the college administration shortly, a press note said

