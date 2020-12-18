Port Trust official booked on graft charges

CHENNAI

He allegedly received ₹97 lakh promising a job

The Central Bureau of Investigation has booked an official of the Chennai Port Trust on charges of taking ₹97 lakh from a retired employee after promising a job for his son.

In his complaint, N. Devaraj, 63, of Vyasarpadi, who retired as a senior technician in Hindustan Petroleum, said he met the official, K. Poobathy, on a train journey four years ago. Introducing himself as the personal assistant to the chief engineer, CPT, he promised to get the job of assistant traffic manager for the complainant’s son. However, he said a sum of ₹1 crore would have to be paid for getting the job.

Believing in his words, the retired employee gave ₹97 lakh to Mr. Poobathy from his savings, retirement benefits, and mortgaging gold/property documents, by way of cheque and cash in December last. When the job offer was not forthcoming and the accused official evaded phone calls and personal meetings, the complainant suspected foul play. The complainant also alleged that in February this year, some persons claiming to be associates of Mr. Poobathy threatened him to give in writing that all his money had been returned. It was after this that Mr. Devaraj realised he had been cheated and lodged a complaint with the Chief Vigilance Officer of the CPT, which resulted in interim suspension of the accused.

Besides receipts of cheque payments, cash transactions and mortgage documents, Mr. Devaraj also submitted audio conversations in support of his complaint. The CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch registered a case against the accused under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Preliminary enquiries revealed that Mr. Poobathy was designated as personal assistant to the Deputy Chairman but was working as PA to the chief engineer.

CBI officials conducted searches on the premises of the official at three places in Chennai and seized 22 incriminating materials/documents.