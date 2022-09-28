Popular Front of India to fight the ban in courts

The illegal and undemocratic ban on PFI would be challenged legally, said its Tamil Nadu president

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 28, 2022 12:40 IST

Sealed office of Popular Front of India (PFI) at Hyderabad. Representational image. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The State president of Popular Front Of India State (PFI) Mohamed Shaik Ansari on Wednesday said the ‘illegal and undemocratic ban’ on the organisation would be fought in the courts of law. 

In a statement, Mr. Ansari said, “It has been announced that the Popular Front of India has been banned in India. This illegal and undemocratic ban will be challenged legally by us.” He added that the organisation would stop all the activities that it had been carrying out in the State, following the ban.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder and Chidambaram MP, Thol. Thirumavalavan said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological arm of the BJP, should also be banned for its activities. 

