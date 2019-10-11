Poorna Kumbam awaits Xi

When Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Chennai, an honour will await him at the Chennai International Airport.

Mr. Xi, also the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, will be accorded the Poorna Kumbam honour by priests of the Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore.

The traditional Poorna Kumbam is considered the highest honour accorded by the temple priests to dignitaries. Poorna Kumbam, with a decorated metal pitcher filled with holy water, fresh mango leaves and a coconut on top, is accorded to dignitaries as part of Hindu rituals during auspicious occasions.

A translator

A total of five priests from the Kapaleeswarar temple will accord the honour to the Chinese President within the airport. Informed sources also hinted that a Chinese translator is likely to accompany the priests. The priests will reach the airport an hour before the Chinese President’s arrival.

Following the Poorna Kumbam, cultural events have also been organised within the airport campus. After this, the Chinese President and his delegation will reach the hotel in Guindy, before leaving for Mamallapuram.