Poor uptake for adult vaccination, survey reveals

September 12, 2023 03:15 am | Updated 03:15 am IST - CHENNAI

While childhood immunisation is rather well accepted in the community, what with proper protocols in place for delivery of the primary and booster doses for children, the same level of acceptance is sorely lacking in the area of adult vaccination, a recent survey in 16 cities revealed.

The survey conducted by the Association of Physicians of India (API) and Ipsos in 16 cities among adults aged 50 years and older revealed that although 71% of adults (50 years and above) surveyed were aware of adult vaccination, only 16% had taken any adult vaccines. It appears as if the crucial vaccination falls between two stools, as doctors lay the blame on the fact that formal guidelines are not available to enforce adult immunisation, and that their patients did not welcome. The public reasons that their doctors do not make firm recommendations that they take their vaccines regularly. Interestingly, 69% of adults and their caregivers (76%) do not ask doctors about adult vaccination because they believe that if they needed it, their doctors would recommend it.

Certain misconceptions about adult vaccination also hold back adults from getting vaccinated. Many (50%) believe that multiple doses of vaccines can make them dependent on vaccines, and 58% of patients and their 62% of their caregivers feel that there are better ways than vaccination to protect themselves or their parents/in-laws from diseases.

The second part of the survey was conducted with shingles patients aged 50 years or older to understand the level of awareness and impact of this condition on patients. Shingles, or Herpes Zoster, is a painful condition caused by the reactivation of the chickenpox virus that resides in 90% of adults aged 50 years or older.

“Measures need to be taken to increase the confidence of doctors in recommending vaccination for adults aged 50 years or older. This is possible if formal guidelines on adult immunisation are set and widely shared. Programmes that address concerns, debunk myths, and remind patients and their caregivers frequently to ask doctors about adult vaccines can also drive adoption,” Agam Vora, Secretary, API, said.

“A good deal depends on the doctors that seniors consult. Awareness of the importance of adult vaccination is key. But it is still better in cities than it is in the rural areas,” V. S. Natarajan, senior geriatrician based in Chennai, said. “I insist my patients take the pneumonia vaccine. The flu injection must be taken once every year, particularly by those who have lung issues. Just like with children, vaccinations not only prevent death, but also prevent recurrent infections and visits to the doctor.” However, with the recent shingles vaccine being very expensive, Dr. Natarajan said very few people can afford it.

The survey, was supported by GSK, and conducted with 1,950 adults above 50 years of age; 409 caregivers (children/ spouses of children); and 345 doctors from February to March 2023. The qualitative part of the survey was conducted with 30 adults above the age of 50 years and their caregivers, and 30 doctors, from January to February 2023.