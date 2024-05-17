Poor turnout of tourists to Kodaikanal flower show; ticket fee in Bryant Park hiked

The 61st Flower Show and the annual Kodai Vizha was inaugurated in Kodaikanal at the Bryant Park on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Tamil Nadu Government Principal Secretary Apoorva, Horticulture Director P. Kumaravel Pandian, Dindigul District Collector M.N. Poongodi, Superintendent of Police A. Pradeep and senior officers from the departments of horticulture, tourism and revenue participated.

The officials said that they have displayed five lakh flowers and among them, 42 varieties were brought in from various cities. The department of horticulture has organised the Flower Show and 42 stalls have been put up by government and private sector.

The Flower show would conclude on May 26.

As a part of the Kodai Vizha festival, the tourism department officials have organised a boat race at the Kodaikanal Lake. A dog show would be conducted during the period among other competitions. During the celebration, they have planned folk arts and traditional music daily to encourage local artists. Sports events are also being held for the participants.

Poor turnout

The Flower Show and Kodai Vizha usually attracts a huge turnout as tourists from far and wide would be present to witness the flower arrangements. However, this season, there were very little visitors and the tourist operators attributed multiple reasons for the less patronage.

The first and foremost reason was the introduction of e-pass system, which had discouraged many people from visiting the hill station, tourist operators said.

Secondly, the sharp showers and continuous rain since Thursday, forced the tourists to stay indoors here.

Hike in entry fee

Thirdly, the public examination results (classes X, XI, XII) had made the families to drop plans of visiting the hill station at the last minute and lastly, the officials have hiked the entry fee ticket for children and adults at the Bryant Park by over 40% with ₹35 for children and ₹75 for adults.

Following the Madras High Court directive, the State government had implemented the e-pass system since May 7 to June 30. With very little awareness, many public felt that getting e-pass may be cumbersome and were reminded of the difficulties they faced during COVID-19 pandemic times, tourist operators claimed.

According to Transport department officials, there has been no hindrance or delay in the issuance of e-pass. Even at the entry point, the tourists showed the QR code and they were allowed to proceed to the hills in no time.

From May 6 till May 16 (5 p.m.), a total of 5,12,283 people had applied and 83,159 vehicles were given the e-pass. As on May 16, 1,07,975 people had applied and 19,410 vehicles were registered. On May 17, 22,621 people had applied and 3,403 vehicles were given the e-pass, they said.

From the date of the e-pass introduction, till May 16, a total of 1,59,963 people had entered in 23,469 vehicles to the hills. On May 16 alone, 14,176 people had entered in 2024 vehicles and on May 15, 14,483 people visited in 2174 vehicles, they added.