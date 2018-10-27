Poor turnout for event gets Union Minister’s goat

more-in

Union Minister of State for Finance and Shipping Pon. Radhakrishan on Friday pulled up senior officials of the Nagapattinam district administration for purportedly not inviting local residents for the opening ceremony of a health and wellness centre at Adhanur village in Vedaranyam taluk.

Irked by the poor turnout for the event, the Union Minister refused to get on the stage and gave the officials an hour to mobilise the locals.

The Minister reportedly questioned District Revenue Officer V. Murugesan and senior Health Department officials on the rationale behind not inviting the public.

Mr. Radhakrishnan was told by some members of the public that no invitations were printed for the event.

Frantic effort

Mr. Radhakrishnan chose to wait amongst the audience, which comprised a limited number of officials and employees of the Health Department, besides members of the BJP. The government officials hurriedly fanned out to the surroundings and managed to mobilise local residents. Only after about 100 local residents converged on the spot did the Union Minister relent.

Seeking to determine the awareness among the rural residents about Central schemes, Mr. Radhakrishnan asked them to raise their hands if they knew about the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (Free LPG connection scheme), the Pradhan Mantri Sauchalay Yojana (Free Toilet Scheme) Ayushman Bharat (Free Medical Insurance) and a few other schemes. Noting that a section of the audience was hearing about these schemes for the first time, the Union Minister observed that his anger was justified. Such events were an opportunity for him to apprise the public of the Central government’s schemes, Mr. Radhakrishnan said.