Tamil Nadu

Poor turnout for civil services preliminary exam in Vellore

More than half of the total civil services aspirants in Vellore did not turn up for the preliminary examination on Sunday.

Of the total 3,234 aspirants, only 1,337 took the examinations.

In Vellore, the examination was held at the Thanthai Periyar Government Engineering College in Thorapadi. “Inadequate preparation might be a reason for the poor turnout,” said an official.

Being the monitoring officer for the examinations, P. Kumaravel Pandian, the District Collector, inspected the examination centre where many seats remained empty.

Strict COVID-19 safety norms were followed at the centre.

Aspirants from faraway places like Anaicut, Perambut, Kaniyambadi, Abdullapuram and Kosapet in Vellore appeared for the examinations.


