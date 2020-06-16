Tamil NaduCHENNAI 16 June 2020 19:17 IST
Poor representation of T.N. candidates in Railways shocking: Stalin
DMK leader asks Piyush Goyal to review recruitment process
DMK president M.K.Stalin said he was shocked to learn that only five candidates from Tamil Nadu had qualified for the post of Goods Guards in the Southern Railways.
“This is further evidence of systematic discrimination against Tamils,” Mr. Stalin tweeted and urged Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to review this recruitment process and ensure social justice.
