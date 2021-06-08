Poor artistes get financial relief

CHENNAI

08 June 2021 23:19 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday provided 11 indigent artists with financial assistance, kicking off the scheme to provide 1,000 indigent artists with financial relief.

Through this scheme, 500 artists, each for 2018-19 and 2019-2020, in financial distress will be provided relief. The government has increased financial assistance provided to artists from ₹2,000 a month to ₹3,000 a month. Around 6,800 classical artistes and rural artistes will benefit from the scheme, a press release said.

