Ponnur Irula residents to get new homes

Residents, mainly those from the Irula community residing in dilapidated houses in Ponnur village of Vandavasi taluk, will get new houses under the Chief Minister Housing Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

After inspecting the homes constructed in 1987, Tiruvannamalai district collector K.S. Kandasamy said that building 49 houses would cost ₹1.09 crore.

While on a visit to Ponnur Jagannathapuram for canvassing against school dropouts from the area, he found that many of the houses were badly damaged and some of the residents have built thatched hutments on their own.

The entire residential colony had a population of 133 people including 33 school students. These residents would be provided individual houses at a cost of ₹2.10 lakh and toilets would be constructed at a cost of ₹12,000, Mr. Kandasamy said. Over and above this, the approach road to the residential colony would be readied at a cost of ₹10 lakh and another ₹10 lakh would be spent on relaying streets with concrete, he added.

Mr. Kandasamy assured that all basic amenities would be provided to the people and only thing they have to do is to send their children to school. He urged someone from the community to take up the job of ‘cook’. She would receive a monthly salary of ₹3,500. As an initiative to encourage parents to send their wards to school, parents would get a subsidy of ₹400 per month, he said. This subsidy amount would be credited to the bank account like any other government subsidies.

Residents of Meesanallur in Vandavasi have got their new houses and have been provided with poultry and cattle to improve their livelihood. The scheme would be extended to the residents of Ponnur too. Project Director-DRDA, Tiruvannamalai, B. Jayasudha, Project Officer, Tribal Welfare, Ranganayaki, Deputy Tahsildar (Training) Madhangi and other senior officials were present at the ceremony.