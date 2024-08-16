ADVERTISEMENT

Ponniyin Selvan - I bags four national awards; Nithya Menen judged Best Actor (Female) for Thiruchitrabalam

Published - August 16, 2024 09:01 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Ponniyin Selvan - I won in the categories of Best Tamil Film, Best Cinematography, Best Music Direction for Background Score and Best Sound Design at the National Film Awards.

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan - I, featuring Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi Sivakumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha Krishnan, among others, won in the categories of Best Tamil Film, Best Cinematography, Best Music Direction for Background Score and Best Sound Design at the 70th National Film Awards on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nithya Menen shared the Best Actor (Female) award, for her role in Thiruchitrambalam, with Manasi Parekh (Kutch Express).

Dance choreographers Jani Master and Satish Krishnan won the award for Best Choreography for the song, Megham Karukaatha, in Thiruchitrambalam, which also stars Dhanush.

Cinematographer Ravi Varman, composer A.R. Rahman and sound designer Anand Krishnamoorthi won the award for Best Cinematography, Best Music Director for Background Score and Best Sound Design for Ponniyin Selvan - I, released in September 2022.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US