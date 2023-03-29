ADVERTISEMENT

Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer, audio launched

March 29, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST

Actor Kamal Haasan said like the Cholas, Tamil cinema had reached its golden era; a special musical recap of the collaboration between Rahman and Mani Ratnam was released

Bhuvanesh Chandar
Bhuvanesh Chandar

A still from the movie Ponniyin Selvan 2.

The trailer of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 was launched at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Actor Kamal Haasan said at the audio and trailer launch of the movie that like how the Chola empire reached its Golden era, Tamil cinema has reached its own.

Actor Silambarasan T.R., senior DMK leader Duraimurugan and veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja were present.

The film’s music composer A.R. Rahman, actors Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Parthiban, Sarath Kumar, Sobhita Dulipala and Vikram Prabhu, and other cast and crew were present.

One of the major highlights of the event was senior actors Khushbu, Revathi, Shobhana, along with actor and Mani Ratnam’s wife Suhasini Maniratnam reminiscing about their memories working with the filmmaker.

A special musical recap of the collaboration between Rahman and Mani Ratnam, a short debate featuring Bharathy Baskar and Raja, and a medley performance of the  Ponniyin Selvam 1 album were some of the other highlights of the event.

DMK leader Duraimurugan spoke about how he had initially discouraged producer Subaskaran from making a film adaptation of  Ponniyin Selvan. “I was apprehensive about Mani Ratnam directing it, but when I watched the first film, I was mesmerised by it,” he said.

Produced by Madras Talkies in association with Lyca Productions,  Ponniyin Selvan 2 hits the cinemas on April 28.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 was released in September 2022. 

