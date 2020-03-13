Ponnaiyan takes charge as V-C of State Planning Commission

CHENNAI

13 March 2020 01:23 IST

AIADMK leader will have the status of a Minister

Senior AIADMK Leader and former Minister C. Ponnaiyan on Thursday assumed office as the Vice-Chairman of the State Planning Commission.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam were present when he assumed office at Ezhilagam complex in Chennai on Thursday.

According to an official release, “He will have the status of a Minister of Tamil Nadu.”

Comission’s origin

The State Planning Commission was constituted in Tamil Nadu on May 25, 1971.

With the Chief Minister as its Chairperson, the State Planning Commission functions as an advisory body and makes its recommendations to the government on various matters pertaining to the development of the State.

Though the government announced in 2017 its decision to replace the Commission with a Development Policy Council, it has not taken effect. The Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Department and the Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Finance Department are ex-officio Members of the Commission.

The Member Secretary, State Planning Commission, is in charge of the administration of the Commission.