Tamil Nadu

Ponnaiyan chairs virtual workshop

The Vice-Chairperson of the State Development Policy Council C. Ponnaiyan on Wednesday chaired a virtual workshop on ‘Access and equity to economic resource ownership – property rights, wages and inheritance laws’.

The event was organised to understand the dimensions of inequalities which are more critical to peoples’ well-being and how to overcome challenges and obstacles in implementing inclusive pro-equity policies, an official release stated.

The Vice-Chairperson, in his concluding remarks, stated that the outcome of the discussions held in the workshop will be forwarded to the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister for policy-based interventions.

