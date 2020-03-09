Ponnaiyan appointed Vice Chairman of Tamil Nadu Planning Commission

CHENNAI

The Chief Minister is the chairman of the State Planning Commission.

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday appointed senior AIADMK leader and former Finance Minister C. Ponnaiyan as Vice Chairman of State Planning Commission.

Incidentally, the appointment of Mr. Ponnaiyan came on a day the AIADMK named its three candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled March 26.

The Tamil Nadu government had in March 2017 announced that it would replace the State Planning Commission with the State Development Policy Council. However, the decision has not taken effect since.

Mr. Ponnaiyan, a senior AIADMK leader has been a Minister handling various portfolios, including finance, in the Cabinets headed by former Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa. He was elected to the Assembly four times.