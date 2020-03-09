Tamil Nadu

Ponnaiyan appointed Vice Chairman of Tamil Nadu Planning Commission

AIADMK leader C. Ponnaiyan. File

AIADMK leader C. Ponnaiyan. File   | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

The Chief Minister is the chairman of the State Planning Commission.

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday appointed senior AIADMK leader and former Finance Minister C. Ponnaiyan as Vice Chairman of State Planning Commission.

Also read: Two years on, State development policy council fails to take shape

Incidentally, the appointment of Mr. Ponnaiyan came on a day the AIADMK named its three candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled March 26.

The Tamil Nadu government had in March 2017 announced that it would replace the State Planning Commission with the State Development Policy Council. However, the decision has not taken effect since.

Also read: A year on, no sign of State Development Policy Council

The Chief Minister is the chairman of the State Planning Commission.

Mr. Ponnaiyan, a senior AIADMK leader has been a Minister handling various portfolios, including finance, in the Cabinets headed by former Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa. He was elected to the Assembly four times.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 9, 2020 3:58:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/ponnaiyan-appointed-vice-chairman-of-tamil-nadu-planning-commission/article31022949.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY