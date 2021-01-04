Pongal gift distribution begins in TN

CHENNAI

04 January 2021

The gift hamper includes cash assistance of ₹2500, sugarcane, raw rice, sugar, cashew nuts, raisins and cardamom

The distribution of the Pongal cash gift hamper, including a cash assistance of ₹2,500 for each of the 2.06 crore rice cardholders in Tamil Nadu, commenced on Monday.

The distribution of tokens for collecting the gift hampers was completed last week and ration cardholders were able to collect their hampers from Monday.

Besides the cash support, the gift hamper contains raw rice and sugar, 1 kg each, a sugarcane and cashew nuts, raisins and cardamom.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam jointly launched the distribution of the Pongal gift hampers during a function in Chennai on December 21.

While announcing the Pongal gift, Mr. Palaniswami had said that Pongal is an auspicious day for Tamils. “This year, many have lost job opportunities owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the delta region, many have suffered because of cyclones and severe rain,” he explained, as reasons behind the distribution of cash assistance.

In districts, legislators, including those from Opposition parties launched the distribution of the Pongal gift hampers on Monday.