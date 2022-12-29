ADVERTISEMENT

Pongal gift: AIADMK announces withdrawal of agitation on sugarcane

December 29, 2022 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Withdrawing the call for an agitation over non-inclusion of sugarcane in the Pongal gift hamper, the AIADMK on Wednesday claimed credit for the State government’s decision to include sugarcane in the gift hamper. In a statement, the party’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who had earlier announced the agitation in Tiruvannamalai on January 2, recalled his original demand on the issue.

He said when the DMK government disregarded the interest of farmers or took anti-people measures, the AIADMK would stand by the people. Meanwhile, the party’s deposed coordinator O. Panneerselvam, in a separate statement, urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to see to it that sugar-drawing cardholders were provided the Pongal gift hamper. Of the 2.21 crore ration cards in total, the number of sugar-drawing ration cards was about 3.83 lakh, accounting for 1.7% of the total ration cards. There were about one lakh applicants who were yet to get rice-drawing cards. In total, the tally of families that are not in a position to get the gift hamper will be around 4.83 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US