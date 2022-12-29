Pongal gift: AIADMK announces withdrawal of agitation on sugarcane

December 29, 2022 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - CHENNAI

Withdrawing the call for an agitation over non-inclusion of sugarcane in the Pongal gift hamper, the AIADMK on Wednesday claimed credit for the State government’s decision to include sugarcane in the gift hamper. In a statement, the party’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who had earlier announced the agitation in Tiruvannamalai on January 2, recalled his original demand on the issue.

He said when the DMK government disregarded the interest of farmers or took anti-people measures, the AIADMK would stand by the people. Meanwhile, the party’s deposed coordinator O. Panneerselvam, in a separate statement, urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to see to it that sugar-drawing cardholders were provided the Pongal gift hamper. Of the 2.21 crore ration cards in total, the number of sugar-drawing ration cards was about 3.83 lakh, accounting for 1.7% of the total ration cards. There were about one lakh applicants who were yet to get rice-drawing cards. In total, the tally of families that are not in a position to get the gift hamper will be around 4.83 lakh.