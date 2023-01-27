HamberMenu
Pongal dhoti, saree distribution still incomplete, says O. Panneerselvam, asks T.N. government to step up

Even 10 days after the festival the free dhoti and saree distribution from ration shops in the State had not been completed, the deposed AIADMK coordinator said in a statement, adding that this was another example of the DMK government’s inefficiency

January 27, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Charging that the distribution of free dhotis and sarees for Pongal has not been completed even 10 days after the festival, former Chief Minister and deposed AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Friday criticised the DMK government, and urged the Chief Minister to complete the distribution at ration shops soon.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam urged the DMK government to take steps to ensure that the distribution of free dhotis and sarees was completed before the festival in the future. Pointing out that the allocation for the scheme was made in the budget for 2022-23, the former CM took a dig at the DMK government and said that it was another example of its inefficiency.

“Since it has been over 10 days since Pongal, people are apprehensive as to whether the dhoti and saree for this year will be distributed [at all]. This government has the responsibility and the duty to clarify this issue,” Mr. Panneerselvam contended.

