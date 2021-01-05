Pongal bonus for govt. employees

CHENNAI

05 January 2021 01:10 IST

Ahead of Pongal, the State government on Monday announced a bonus for government employees and a Pongal prize for pensioners.

In a government order issued on Monday, the State government said that all C and D group regular and temporary employees, on regular time scales of pay, employees of local bodies and aided educational institutions, including teachers on regular time scales of pay in C and D group, would be paid an ad-hoc bonus, equivalent to 30 days’ emoluments, subject to a ceiling of ₹3,000 for the accounting year 2019-20.

A special ad-hoc bonus of ₹1,000 would be paid to full-time and part-time employees, from contingencies, at fixed monthly rates and employees on consolidated pay/special time scale of pay.

Advertising

Advertising

The special ad-hoc bonus would also be paid to employees in the nutritious meal programme/ Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS) Scheme (anganwadi workers/mini anganwadi workers), village assistants, employees on daily wages and those who partly worked on daily wages and subsequently were brought under the regular establishment, and worked continuously for at least 240 days or more during 2019-2020. “The ad-hoc bonus shall be computed on the basis of actual emoluments, as on March 31, 2020. The amount of ad-hoc bonus shall be calculated as if monthly emoluments were ₹3,000 a month. With respect to those drawing pays in the pre-revised/revised scales of pay, the calculation of ad-hoc bonus shall be based on the emoluments drawn, subject to the upper ceiling limit of ₹3,000 a month,” the order said.

In another G.O., the State government sanctioned a lumpsum Pongal prize amount of ₹500 to all government pensioners, retired from the C and D categories, including those retired from aided educational institutions, local bodies, ex-village establishments and ad-hoc pensioners of all categories. The order will also be applicable to all C and D group provisional pensioners. The prize amount shall not be admissible to those who retire on or after January 4, 2021.

Employees who retired/died in harness, on or after January 6, 2020, are not eligible for the prize amount if they are paid an ad-hoc bonus, as per orders issued for serving government employees. “The Pongal prize, sanctioned above, shall be paid to eligible pensioners/family pensioners and ex-village officers immediately,” it added.