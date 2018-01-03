Pondy varsity signs MoU with German business school

The Department of International Business at the School of Management, Pondicherry Central University, and the Friedrich-Alexander- Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU), School of Business and Economics, Nürnberg, Germany, on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on research and teaching.

After the ceremony, Pondicherry University Vice Chancellor Dr. Gurmeet Singh stressed the importance of cooperation in research and teaching, and sharing of good conventions and best practices, among higher learning institutions.

The MoU leveraged India’s strength as a land of ideas and Germany’s cutting edge technology prowess to the benefit of faculty, research scholars and students, and society at large.

The MoU was signed by the Registrar, K. Tharanikkarasu, and Prof. Dirk Holtbrügge, Dean of International Affairs of FAU, School of Business and Economics, Nürnberg, Germany, in the presence of the Vice Chancellor, deans, heads of departments, and faculty.

Professor Dirk said the MoU would promote academic exchange between teaching staff (the exchange of university teaching staff and other academic staff/faculty) with a view to gaining further qualifications or for teaching, study and research.

It would also facilitate joint conferences and study groups and collaborative research projects.

Anjaneya Swamy, Dean, School of Management, and Bushan D. Sudhakar, Head, Department of International Business, also participated.