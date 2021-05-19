Tamil Nadu

Pondicherry University to allot space for COVID Care Centre

The Pondicherry University will allot space and buildings on its campus for setting up a COVID Care Centre.

A press note from the institution said this was on the basis of the Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor, Gurmeet Singh, according in-principle approval for the proposal.

The centre would be established after obtaining the approval of the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Rector of Pondicherry University.

The proposal has been mooted to mitigate the spread of coronavirus within Pondicherry University and its surrounding villages, the press note said.

The university has stipulated that allocation of sufficient number of beds and special wards to the faculty, staff and students of Pondicherry University on priority basis for treatment, whenever required.

The Vice-Chancellor thanked P.M.L. Kalyanasundaram, MLA, for his support for the COVID Care Centre proposal.

