Pondicherry University rolls out MBA in financial technology

PUDUCHERRY

19 October 2020 01:14 IST

‘India is improving its position in the global innovation ranking’

Pondicherry University has rolled out an MBA programme in Financial Technology from the academic year 2020-21.

Gurmeet Singh, Vice Chancellor of the University launched the new course of the Department of Banking Technology during the 36th Foundation Day celebrations recently.

He also opened a State-of-the-art conference hall in the Department in the presence of K. Chandrasekhara Rao, Dean, School of Management, S. Sudalaimuthu, Professor & Head, Department of Banking Technology and senior faculty.

Advertising

Advertising

The event was followed by a special online session on the ‘Need for industrial/ international academic collaboration under New Education Policy 2020’.

Joining the session live were Soodamani Ramalingam, School of Engineering and Computer Science, University of Hertfordshire, London and Ganapathi Subramaniam of UPS Ltd, London, UK.

Students, scholars and faculty interacted with the resource persons through the new video conferencing facility, which was set up as per the general guidelines issued by the UGC to develop virtual classroom and video conferencing facility. According to the University, teaching staff would be trained to use the technology. The video conferencing facility will dramatically improve the quality of students’ learning experience and enable them to interact with guest lecturers across the world.

The University also held a special lecture on “Innovation: The Driver for Transforming Higher Educational Institutions” as part of the celebrations.

In a virtual key-note address, Ramanan Ramanathan, Director, Atal Innovation Mission and Additional Secretary, NITI Aayog, said innovation had a key role in empowering India’s demographic dividend to pursue entrepreneurship, which can solve the challenges India faces and contribute to nation building.

He pointed out that India was improving its position in the global innovation ranking and elaborated the impact of the activities that Atal Innovation Mission has launched to promote the culture of innovation among students.

He also stressed on the importance of adopting technology in education and creating edutech platforms to make quality education accessible to a larger population.

He also outlined the five pillars of Atmanirbhar Bharat such as economy, infrastructure, system, demography and demand to create self-reliant India and how higher educational institutions can promote innovation culture to become self-reliant and sustainable in the light of National Educational Policy 2020.

The event was coordinated by K. V. Devi Prasad, coordinator, Distinguished Lecture Series, Pondicherry University and B. Charumathi, Professor and Head, Department of Management Studies.