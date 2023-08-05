Pondicherry University offers its response to HC order on CBI probe

August 05, 2023 02:14 am | Updated 02:14 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Responding to media reports on the instruction given by the Madras High Court recently to the CBI to probe the charges of misappropriation of funds against authorities of the Pondicherry University, Registrar in-charge of PU Rajneesh Bhutani on Friday said the order had been made without impleading relevant parties such as Union of India and Pondicherry University.

In a press release, Mr. Bhutani said even the records related to the case from the University was not considered.

“However, the court was kind enough to permit the University to file its petition. In pursuance of the permission granted by the court, relevant petitions with entire facts and figures supported by all relevant documents have been filed and may be taken up at any point of time. It is also pertinent to inform that already a defamation case has been filed against petitioner Mr Anand for levelling baseless allegations against authorities of the University, which is awaited for hearing. After the hearing of the case, the counsel for the University has mentioned before the court suppression and misrepresentation of facts by the petitioner, the release said.

“The petition itself was based on half-baked information and the view point of the University was never heard before arriving at this judgement,” he said.

The Registrar said the Central Vigilance Commission had already examined the issue “threadbare.” The CVC had closed the complaint “without any adverse inference.”

