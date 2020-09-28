Tamil NaduPUDUCHERRY 28 September 2020 23:45 IST
Pondicherry University Community College begins admissions
Pondicherry University Community College has opened admissions to the various UG/B.Voc Degree/PG Diploma/ Diploma/ Certificate courses for 2020-21 through on-line mode.
The eligibility to various courses is HSC (+2) pass, a press note from the University said.
Aspirants can log on to http://59.90.146.148/pucc for applying and registering to the courses on or before October 5.
