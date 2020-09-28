Pondicherry University Community College begins admissions

Pondicherry University Community College has opened admissions to the various UG/B.Voc Degree/PG Diploma/ Diploma/ Certificate courses for 2020-21 through on-line mode.

The eligibility to various courses is HSC (+2) pass, a press note from the University said.

Aspirants can log on to http://59.90.146.148/pucc for applying and registering to the courses on or before October 5.