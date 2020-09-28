Tamil Nadu

Pondicherry University Community College begins admissions

Pondicherry University Community College has opened admissions to the various UG/B.Voc Degree/PG Diploma/ Diploma/ Certificate courses for 2020-21 through on-line mode.

The eligibility to various courses is HSC (+2) pass, a press note from the University said.

Aspirants can log on to http://59.90.146.148/pucc for applying and registering to the courses on or before October 5.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 28, 2020 11:45:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/pondicherry-university-community-college-begins-admissions/article32719355.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story