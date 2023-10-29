HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pond at Senganthal Poonga in Chennai gets a facelift

Desilting work underway; once completed it will be an added attraction to the park, says official

October 29, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Renovation work of the pond at Senganthal Poonga is under progress.

Renovation work of the pond at Senganthal Poonga is under progress. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

As part of its beautification programme of the Senganthal Poonga in Gopalapuram, the horticulture department is renovating the existing pond inside the park. 

“Once completed it will be an added attraction to the park. We are desilting and deepening the well at a cost of ₹15.30 lakh,” said R. Brindha Devi, Director of Horticulture and Plantation Crops and Managing Director, TANHODA.

She said there would be a walking path around the pond and a parapet wall or railing to ensure the safety of visitors. The pond, attracting water birds during the rainy season, also serves as a major rain-water harvesting structure. Now the department has strengthened its bunds by erecting a concrete structure around the lower area and granite blocks above it. It would prevent landslides during monsoon. Pipes crisscrossing the park will bring the rainwater to the pond.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin already announced ₹25 crore for the establishment of the Kalaignar Memorial Centenary Park, at the 6.09 acres of land adjacent to the Senganthal Poonga. The land was in possession of the Agri Horticultural Society and the State government regained it after courts decided the dispute in its favour. The new park will be modelled after the Botanical Garden and Gardens by the Bay in Singapore.

As per the plan, Senganthal Poongal will become part of the Kalaignar Memorial Park and it would be linked with the Semmozhi Poonga on the other side of the Cathedral Road. The new park is expected to function from June next year to mark the centenary of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.