Pond at Senganthal Poonga in Chennai gets a facelift

October 29, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Chennai

As part of its beautification programme of the Senganthal Poonga in Gopalapuram, the horticulture department is renovating the existing pond inside the park.

“Once completed it will be an added attraction to the park. We are desilting and deepening the well at a cost of ₹15.30 lakh,” said R. Brindha Devi, Director of Horticulture and Plantation Crops and Managing Director, TANHODA.

She said there would be a walking path around the pond and a parapet wall or railing to ensure the safety of visitors. The pond, attracting water birds during the rainy season, also serves as a major rain-water harvesting structure. Now the department has strengthened its bunds by erecting a concrete structure around the lower area and granite blocks above it. It would prevent landslides during monsoon. Pipes crisscrossing the park will bring the rainwater to the pond.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin already announced ₹25 crore for the establishment of the Kalaignar Memorial Centenary Park, at the 6.09 acres of land adjacent to the Senganthal Poonga. The land was in possession of the Agri Horticultural Society and the State government regained it after courts decided the dispute in its favour. The new park will be modelled after the Botanical Garden and Gardens by the Bay in Singapore.

As per the plan, Senganthal Poongal will become part of the Kalaignar Memorial Park and it would be linked with the Semmozhi Poonga on the other side of the Cathedral Road. The new park is expected to function from June next year to mark the centenary of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.