Pon. Radhakrishnan endorses Rajini’s view on leadership vacuum

Senior BJP leader Pon. Radhakrishnan on Sunday endorsed actor Rajinikanth’s view that there was a leadership vacuum in Tamil Nadu.

“Yes, there is a vacuum. There is no doubt about that. It is because two of the tallest leaders of the State — Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi — are not alive. They were very big leaders who had the support of the people,” Mr. Radhakrishnan told mediapersons after functionaries from various political parties joined the BJP in Chennai.

When asked if he did not consider DMK president M.K. Stalin and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami good enough, Mr. Radhakrishnan said, “Think about it. Will anyone compare others to these two great leaders [Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi] who are not alive? It’s not about talent. It’s about ability to attract people and how you are able to govern,” he said. “No one has abilities equivalent to theirs,” he added.

Panchami land

Mr. Radhakrishnan attacked the DMK over the allegation that its mouthpiece Murasoli was built on panchami land. “I am not saying shut down Murasoli. I am saying they should vacate the land,” he said. “Or, if the DMK says the land belongs to them, the government should give them time to prove it. You [DMK] can prove it in one minute; take one month. If you cannot provide proof within a month, why shouldn’t you be asked to vacate [the land]?” he asked.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said the DMK should come forward and explain the facts. If the State government does not initiate action, the BJP and other parties will retrieve the land and hand it over to the Dalits, he said.