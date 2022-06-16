Polytechnic opens sustainability centre

Special Correspondent June 16, 2022 22:20 IST

A centre for sustainability and energy transition has been established in Murugappa Polytechnic College.

The centre, set up by AMM Foundation and Pluss Advanced Technologies, would train students on emerging technologies for energy recycling and reuse. The technologies would be used to dry agriculture produce and generate value-added products.

The centre will host a cold room that does not need grid-connected electricity and can be built in farms to store agricultural produce. The aim is to improve farm output and incomes. A dryer that does not use electricity has been installed to maintain constant and continuous temperature to dry agricultural produce.

College principal K. Sudhagar said students would get hands-on training on technologies that offer economic benefits to farming and business communities.