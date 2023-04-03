Polytechnic, ITI students to be part of Naan Mudhalvan Scheme from next year

April 03, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

Candidates who enter polytechnics and industrial training institutes next year will be included in the Naan Mudhalvan scheme.

An estimated three lakh students, including nearly two lakh from government polytechnics and 80,000 from self-financing institutions besides around 35,000 students from ITIs are expected to benefit.

“For ITI (students), we are giving industry exposure and offer communicative skills,” said Innocent Divya, managing director of the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation. The proposed investment of ₹2,880 crore to improve ITIs will help develop them as hubs for polytechnic and engineering colleges that do not have the facilities.

The Higher Education Department is investing in building centres of excellence in all government engineering colleges, Minister K. Ponmudy had said in his reply to the debate on the budget for his department.

The constituent colleges of Anna University are already part of the scheme and students of second, third and final years and being trained. “The government will provide training to faculty members, who in turn will train the students. Our placement coordinator has begun the process,” said a government college principal.

Funds will be allocated to set up Centre of Excellence for advanced manufacturing in all government engineering colleges, the Minister had announced. The centre will include “non-conventional manufacturing machinery” such as rapid prototyping technology, 3D manufacturing technology, innovation centres, besides improved manufacturing technologies in collaboration with small and medium scale industries, Mr. Ponmudy said. Computer numerical control machines for improved production has been proposed.

An official involved in polytechnic education said polytechnic colleges had been given some amount for machinery and equipment in the past year. The polytechnic colleges await the approval of the All India Council for Technical Education, which was expected soon.

“We have been assured of syllabi revision and are looking forward to an increase in the remuneration for part-time teachers,” said a polytechnic educator.