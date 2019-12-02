Polls for Tamil Nadu rural local bodies on Dec 27, 30, says State Election Commissioner

Rural local bodies across Tamil Nadu will have polls in two phases on December 27 and 30 this year, Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) Commissioner R. Palaniswamy announced in Chennai on Monday. The counting of votes is scheduled on January 2, 2020.

Due to “administrative reasons”, the election schedule for urban local bodies would be announced “later but definitely,” Mr. Palaniswamy said at a press conference.

With the announcement of the schedule for rural local body polls, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force across the State. A total of 1,18,974 posts in rural local bodies across Tamil Nadu are to be filled up through this election.

The filing of nominations for the elections to rural local bodies would commence on December 6 and the last date for submitting nominations is on December 13. The nominations would be scrutinised on December 16 and the last date for withdrawing of nominations is December 18, he said.

After the two-phase polling on December 27 and 30, the results would be declared on January 2, 2020 when counting of votes would take place. The newly-elected representatives would officially take over on January 6. Indirect polling for electing the heads of these rural local bodies is scheduled on January 11, Mr. Palaniswamy said.

Of the total 63,790 polling booths, 31,698 would go for first phase polling on December 27 and the remaining 32,092 would go for polling on the second phase of polling on December 30.

The total electorate for the rural local body polls is 3,31,36,086, including 1,67,04,868 women and 2,277 transpersons. About 5,18,000 officials are to be involved in conducting the rural local body polls.

Except for Melpuram in Kanniyakumari district, which would go for polls with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), polling has been scheduled with 2.33 lakh ballot boxes.

An IAS Officer would be appointed as Election Observer for each of the districts across the State.