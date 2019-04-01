Pollachi sexual abuse case: Tamil Nadu govt transfers police officials involved in investigation

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday transferred police officials who had handled the Pollachi sexual harassment case, including a Superintendent of Police, who revealed the identity of a victim.

According to a Home Department order, Coimbatore SP R. Pandiarajan and DSP, Pollachi sub-division, R. Jayaram, have been transferred with “immediate effect.” Further, A. Natesan, Inspector, Pollachi East police station, has also been transferred, it said. The order allocated no postings to them, virtually putting them in the waiting list.

Sujit Kumar, Deputy Commissioner (Traffic), Coimbatore City has been posted in place of Mr. Pandiarajan, while K.G. Sivakumar, DSP, District Crime Records Bureau, Ooty, will replace Mr. Jayaram.

Eight arrested

The Pollachi sexual harassment case relates to a four-member gang trying to strip a woman inside a car near Pollachi, recording the act and blackmailing her using the visuals. The victim, who managed to free herself, later lodged a complaint with the police.

A total of eight persons have been arrested so far in connection with the case.

Last month, the government transferred the investigation of the case to the CBI from the State’s CB-CID, which had earlier taken up the probe from the local police. Earlier, there was a public outrage after Mr. Pandiarajan revealed the name of the victim during a press meet, with civil society groups demanding action against him.

The case assumed political overtones since a local functionary of the ruling AIADMK allegedly attacked the victim’s brother.