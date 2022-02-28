Pollachi MP seeks MEA’s intervention to repatriate students stuck in Ukraine-Poland border

Awaiting help: A bunker in Ukraine where Sumy State University students have taken refuge. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

February 28, 2022 13:50 IST

There was a miscommunication by the Indian officials in Poland, claims Shanmugasundaram

Pollachi MP K. Shanmugasundaram has urged Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar to take immediate steps to bring back 24 students who are stuck in Lviv in the war-torn Ukraine. The students hail from from Pollachi, other parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

According to the MP, he has been informed that there was a miscommunication by the Indian officials in Poland due to which a group of students was sent back just 3 km from the Polish border. They were forced to stay out in the cold, he said in the letter to Mr. Jaishankar.

Mr. Shamugasundarm said the students were also prepared to return via Hungary.

The MP said he was coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs for the safe return of the students.

Embassy calls students to nearest railway station

Meanwhile, a student form Coimbatore who is stuck in Kyiv told The Hindu on Monday morning that she and many other Indian students were asked by the Indian Embassy to come to the nearest railway station to cross the border.

According to her, the war situation was getting worse and the students who were staying in bunkers had not slept properly for the past three nights.