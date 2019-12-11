Poll watchdog warns against auction of posts

In the wake of news reports about the auctioning of various posts in some rural local bodies, the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday instructed District Collectors to prevent such incidents and sensitise the public against such practices.
According to an official release, the TNSEC Commissioner, in a circular to District Collectors, said: “These incidents are against the principles of democracy and also regrettable.”
The Commission asked officials to take legal action against those involved in such practices and initiate measures to prevent the same.
According to the TNSEC, a total of 5,001 nominations have been received for various posts in rural local bodies across the State. On Tuesday, a total of 1,789 nominations were received.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.