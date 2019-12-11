Tamil Nadu

Poll watchdog warns against auction of posts

SEC sends circular to District Collectors

In the wake of news reports about the auctioning of various posts in some rural local bodies, the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday instructed District Collectors to prevent such incidents and sensitise the public against such practices.

According to an official release, the TNSEC Commissioner, in a circular to District Collectors, said: “These incidents are against the principles of democracy and also regrettable.”

The Commission asked officials to take legal action against those involved in such practices and initiate measures to prevent the same.

According to the TNSEC, a total of 5,001 nominations have been received for various posts in rural local bodies across the State. On Tuesday, a total of 1,789 nominations were received.

