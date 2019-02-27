Poll training for cops held in Thanjavur

A one-day training programme on election-related processes was held for police personnel here on Tuesday.

The participants comprising senior police officials to sub-inspectors of police were told about their role in the conduct of elections by District Election Wing officials.

A detailed presentation on the procedure relating to implementation of model code of conduct, prevention of law and order problem during election period and precautionary steps to be taken during election campaign by political parties was made.

Collector A. Annadurai explained the functioning of voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) system, which is going to be used in all polling booths during the parliamentary elections.

Superintendent of Police S.S. Maheswaran, Additional SP S. Balachandran and other senior police and election wing officials were present.

Earlier, an awareness programme for college students was held at Government Medical College, Thanjavur, on Monday.

Addressing the students, the Collector said the percentage of votes polled during the last parliamentary elections was higher than the polls held in 2009.

Generally, educated persons stayed away from participating in the electoral process he said and urged the students to get their names enrolled in the voter list and exercise their franchise without fail.