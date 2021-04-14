Poll-related enmity behind Arakkonam double murder: VCK

Srivilliputhur

14 April 2021 06:13 IST

AIADMK, allies indulging in violence sensing defeat, claims Thirumavalavan

Claiming that the recent double murder in Arakkonam was not due to a drunken brawl, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan on Tuesday reiterated his allegation that it was a caste-based crime caused by election-related enmity.

The VCK leader was here to pay floral tributes to the portrait of Congress candidate for Srivilliputhur Assembly constituency, P.S.W. Madhava Rao, who died on Sunday.

Talking to reporters, he said as the DMK-led alliance was poised to win over 200 Assembly seats, the ruling party and its alliance parties were indulging in violence.

“Reports of medical officer has revealed that the deceased (who belonged to the Scheduled Caste) were not drunk. However, Pattali Makkal Katchi and a section of media were spreading false information about the victims, which is indecent. Those spreading such false information about the deceased on social media should be booked under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989,” he said.

Condemning the Election Commission for its one-day ban on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s poll campaign, Mr. Thirumavalavan charged that the BJP could not fight the Trinamool Congress on ideological aspect and was unleashing personal attack on Ms. Banerjee. On the issue of defacing pictures and statues of Periyar and Ambedkar, the MP said those who were trying to divide people on religious lines for their political mileage, would be taught a lesson in the polls.