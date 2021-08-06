Poll panel announces electoral roll revision

January 1, 2022, set as the qualifying date

The Election Commission of India has announced the special summary revision of photo electoral rolls, with reference to January 1, 2022, as the qualifying date. Those completing 18 years of age on January 1, 2022, and those whose names have not been included in the rolls can also apply for inclusion.

As per the schedule, integrated draft electoral rolls will be published on November 1, 2021, and the period for filing claims and objections will be between November 1 and 30.

The disposal of claims and objections is scheduled to take place on December 20, and the final publication of the electoral roll will be on January 5, 2022. “During the claims and objections period — from November 1 to November 30, 2021 — of special summary revision, 2022, an elector or an eligible citizen who wants to get enrolled or wants to make a deletion/correction/transposition in the existing entry may submit the form,” the Chief Electoral Officer said in an official release.

Forms 6, 7, 8 or 8A are to be submitted to booth-level officers or electoral registration/assistant electoral registration officers, on any working day, or booth-level officers on special campaign days, at the respective polling stations.

For inclusion, proof of address and age should be submitted along with the form. “If the name of the elector is already in roll, but he/she has lost/misplaced the EPIC, then he/she may apply any time at the taluk/zonal office, using Form 001,” it said.

For the inclusion of Indian citizens living abroad, Form 6A should be submitted directly to the electoral registration officer concerned, or be sent by post to the officer.