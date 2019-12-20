Tamil Nadu

Poll officials warned against missing training

more-in

Tiruvannamalai District Collector, K.S. Kandasamy has warned polling officials for not attending the election training programme.

Eighteen blocks will have local body elections on December 27 and 30. Training programme for the polling officials were organised on Sunday. But many did not turn up. Mr. Kandasamy sought explanation for their absence and warned that those who don’t attend the training programme on December 22 will face action.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
local authority
local elections
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 20, 2019 1:05:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/poll-officials-warned-against-missing-training/article30352562.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY