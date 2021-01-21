Politics surrounding the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts perverse: K.S. Alagiri

K.S. Alagiri.

COIMBATORE:

21 January 2021 15:39 IST

Kamal Haasan must join the DMK front, TNCC president.

The politics surrounding the release of seven life convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case was perverse, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said in Coimbatore on Thursday.

“If the courts were to order the convicts’ release or if due process of law were followed in their release, the Congress has no objection to it. But it has [objections] to the demand of political parties that are portraying the convicts as Tamils. If that be the case, the political parties should demand the release of life convicts, who had served a certain number of years and the Congress will welcome it. But to specifically demand the release of the seven saying they are Tamils is perverse,” he told journalists.

Mr. Alagiri wanted to know if the police personnel and members of the public who died in the bomb blast that killed Rajiv Gandhi were not as Tamil enough as the seven convicts and quipped that the political parties demanding the convicts’ release could even force a signature out of the Governor.

The impending release of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s aide V.K. Sasikala would not have any impact on the State’s politics, he replied in response to a question. “At a time when she [Sasikala] is going to walk out of the prison after serving her sentence, it will do no good to either oppose or garland her. But her release will have no bearing on State politics.”

The DMK-led coalition was one forged on the common goal of dislodging the “corrupt AIADMK from power,” he contended. Though there were political parties in the alliance that disagreed on several issues, they were together on unseating the AIADMK, which had pledged the State’s interest to the ruling BJP government.

The parties were also bonded on the issue of secularism.

Reiterating that the DMK-led alliance was not an opportunistic one but one based on principle, Mr. Alagiri replied that though several leaders were commenting on seat sharing the contesting constituencies, the time had not yet arrived to discuss the nitty-gritties.

Extending invitation to Makkal Needhi Maiam to join the DMK alliance, the TNCC president said if MNM leader Kamal Haasan, whose political outlook was similar to leaders in the alliance, where to join hands with them, it would prevent votes [anti-AIADMK] from getting split. And, there was political space for a third front in the State, he added.

Earlier, he shared details of party leader Rahul Gandhi’s tour of the western districts on January 23, 24 and 25.