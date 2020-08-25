Political unrest due to switching over of legislators is vibrant part of Indian politics, says Madras High Court

Political unrest caused by legislators switching loyalties, walking over of members of a House from one party to another and shifting their support is a vibrant part of Indian politics, the Madras High Court said.
“It has legal consequences, which are well known throughout all political circles and have been matters of legal determination for long in the Constitutional courts,” Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said.
“The question is, can such political manoeuvrings in a democratic setup, where a government survives on numbers, be said to be an act of malice, when elected members exercise conscientious decision to support one party or the other,” the judges wondered.
Observations were made while dealing with the allegation of DMK President M.K. Stalin and 20 other legislators that a breach of privilege proceedings were initiated against them in 2017 only to keep them out of the Assembly during a possible vote of confidence.
“To attribute malice to such a transaction and hold it to be a foundation for a notice of breach of privilege may be a difficult task, as a breach of privilege and its complaint has to be examined only within the meaning of the words privilege and its breach.
“To import political affiliations and manoeuvrings as the foundation of malice in a privilege motion can be at best an allegation, but, in our opinion, it is difficult to determine in these court proceedings that the notice which recites only the bringing in and exhibiting of a prohibited item inside the House was actuated by such malice,” the Bench said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath