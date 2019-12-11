Tamil Nadu

Political strategist Prashant Kishor meets Stalin

Well-known political strategist Prashant Kishor met DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday, after the party roped him in to evolve a strategy for the 2021 Assembly election. “He met Mr. Stalin and signed a contract,” party sources said.

Unlike Mr. Sunil, the former chief strategist of the DMK, who worked closely with Mr. Stalin in Chennai, Mr. Kishor will mostly work from Delhi.

“But he has created an invisible team, and it will monitor developments closely and work out the strategy. The team will not interfere with the functioning of the party as it will upset the second-level leaders,” a source said.

Mr. Sunil recently resigned from his position over differences of opinion with the party leadership.

